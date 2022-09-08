Disney+ Subscribers Can Now Save Big On Disney World Vacation

Disney+ subscribers can now save big on a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort.

If you were looking for a reason to head back to Disney to celebrate the holidays and you subscribe to the streaming service, you just might have what you’re looking for.

Disney announced today that Disney+ subscribers can stay in the magic with a holiday room offer! Subscribers can save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights from December 11 to December 25, 2022.

The following Disney Resorts are eligible for the offer:

20% Discount

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

15% Discount:

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

10% Discount

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room. Length-of-stay requirements may apply. Theme park admission separately priced. Proof of a subscription is required. 20% savings for select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts; lower savings may be available at other select Resorts.

What do you think of this discount? Let us know in the comments!

