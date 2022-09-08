Disney+ Subscribers Can Now Save Big On Disney World Vacation

Disney+ subscribers can now save big on a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort.
If you were looking for a reason to head back to Disney to celebrate the holidays and you subscribe to the streaming service, you just might have what you’re looking for.
Disney announced today that Disney+ subscribers can stay in the magic with a holiday room offer! Subscribers can save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights from December 11 to December 25, 2022.
The following Disney Resorts are eligible for the offer:
20% Discount
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
15% Discount:
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
10% Discount
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room. Length-of-stay requirements may apply. Theme park admission separately priced. Proof of a subscription is required. 20% savings for select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts; lower savings may be available at other select Resorts.
