Disney Ride Abruptly Stops After Guests Start Smelling Burnt Rubber

While EPCOT is slowly building its collection of thrilling attractions, most notably with the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, it still only has one true high-speed adventure.

Test Track is a high-speed, thrilling attraction located at EPCOT in Walt Disney World that allows Guests to create their own virtual concept car and then “take it” out for testing to see how it holds up in inclement weather, around curves, up hills, and more (including going up to 65 mph outside!)

However, due to how complex the ride system is and the fact that there are real tires being used on this ride, we often see the attraction encounter issues and even break down completely.

This is what happened to a few Guests visiting EPCOT recently, though this evacuation was quite something special. You can see the story below:

Fast Track broke down today and we have to be escorted off the ride. That’s the car we were riding in. First time it ever happens to me. We were stuck in the car for maybe 5 min before a cast member came and get us.

You can see the car that was left on the track toward the end of the ride when the attraction reaches its fastest speeds. The Guest clarified what exactly happened during the breakdown:

“Abrupt stop and with the strong smell of rubber burning. When we walked underneath the track, we saw all these pieces of burnt rubber. It was a cool experience lol”

Burning rubber is definitely not something you want to see or smell while riding an attraction, but luckily, Disney rides are extremely safe, and Guests were evacuated promptly.

More on Test Track at EPCOT:

Take the Ultimate Test Drive Cruise over to the gleaming Chevrolet Design Center to create your own virtual concept car. When you’re done, buckle up in a 6-passenger “SIM Car” and take it for an exhilarating spin on the test track. Rev through rough terrain and obstacles along the winding circuit. Accelerate through straightaways, maneuver switchbacks through inclement weather, hug curves banked at 50-degree angles and scale hills up to 3 stories high. Reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour as you put your car through its paces. After each test, check the scoreboard to see how your vehicle performed!