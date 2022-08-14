Man Wildly Climbs Roof at Water Park, Jumps Onto Slide Below

A wild video shows a man climbing onto a roof at a popular water park and jumping onto the water slide below.

As the summer continues, there are plenty of ways for people to cool off. One of the most popular ways is to visit a local water park.

However, Guests visiting Frenzy Palace were treated to a stunning sight that was caught on video when a man who goes by the name ‘La Mascotte’ jumped from the roof onto a waterslide below.

User @lennyw_ shared the video on TikTok.

Adios amigo 🫡

As you can see in the video, the man jumped onto the slide from the roof on one of the steepest slopes and then made a major splash on his way into the pool.

Speaking to LADBible, a spokesperson with Frenzy Palace shared that this was part of a competition that takes place every year. All participants signed documents to be able to make these jumps without liability from water park being incurred in case of serious injuries. “All participants signed a document/declaration in order to be able to make these jumps without our liability being incurred in case of serious injuries. “Of course, this was reserved for athletes/competitors and stuntmen and not for the general public.

“This competition takes place every year at the beginning of August in partnership with Riding Zone!”

Following the jump, photos that emerged from La Mascotte showed some major bruises, but other than that, he shared that he was doing just fine.

For those wondering, the roof is off limits to the general public and was only used for the competition.

Frenzy Palace Water Park is located in France.

