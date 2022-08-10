Several Hospitalized After Feces Exposure at Popular Water Park

A day full of fun in the sun turned into a nightmare for vacationers at a popular water park.

Whether you’re heading to a popular theme park, spending a week at the beach, or cooling off and enjoying some thrills at a water park, the summer has become known as the perfect time for vacations around the country.

Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags, Busch Gardens, and many other theme pakrs welcome millions of Guests each and every year, but there is also something fun about spending a day at a water park to beat the heat.

However, a trip to a popular water park ended in disaster for a dozen Guests last June, according to a recent report from the New York Post.

The CDC just released its incident report on the outbreak of “acute gastrointestinal illness” at a Wildlife Park in Kansas. According to the report, 27 people fell and three were hospitalized by two separate outbreaks involving fecal-borne pathogens shigella bacteria and norovirus when visiting Tanganyika Falls Splash Park in Goddard, Kansas.

The incidents, according to the CDC, occurred on the splash pad area and the organization shared the following about the occurrence:

“Getting splash pad water in the mouth was associated with illness on both days. Outbreak contributing factors included inadequate disinfection, equipment, and training.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the wildlife park, through press releases and Facebook posts, encouraged patrons who visited the park during the period from the seasonal opening day (May 28) through June 19 to voluntarily complete an online outbreak questionnaire during July 12–August 4.

The CDC urged others to learn from the incident and ensure that water on splash pads is adequately disinfected to help prevent illness. The organization also warned that splash pads are not regulated with certain health codes.

“Maintaining adequate water disinfection and environmental health expertise and targeting prevention efforts to caregivers of children help prevent splash pad–associated outbreaks.”

What do you think of thes water park hospitalizations? Let us know in the comments.