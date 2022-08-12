LEGOLAND Roller Coasters Collide, Leaving 34 Injured

More than 30 riders were injured after two roller coaster trains crashed into one another, reports indicate.

LEGOLAND Deutschland Resort is one of the most popular theme parks in that country and the brand has its footprint all over the world, with locations like LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND New York Resort, and others in California, Korea, Dubai, and several more.

However, a massive accident took place on Thursday evening at the German resort, resulting in 34 injuries including two who were severely injured.

The AP reported that one roller coaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the LEGOLAND Park in Guenzburg. Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help. It was not immediately clear how the crash happened or what caused it.

The accident took place in the station of the Fire Dragon roller coaster.

At this time, nothing more has been shared about the status of the victims.

Just last week, a woman died after falling out of a roller coaster in an amusement park in Klotten, Germany. The theme park has since reopened, but the coaster remains closed.

The Fire Dragon coaster is also an attraction at other LEGOLAND properties around the world, including New York (called The Dragon) LEGOLAND Florida (also called The Dragon).

