Guests Forced to Leave Disney Ride as Emergency Lights Turn on

Walt Disney World is famous for its theming and sprawling collection of rides, attractions, entertainment, and delciosou food. While all facets of the Disney World Resort are incredible, it really is true about the rides for many Guests. From Pirates of the Caribbean to Expedition Everest, Disney’s catalog of attractions is unmatched, at least when it comes to theming.

However, just because Disney is one of the biggest companies on earth doesn’t mean that everything runs perfectly 24/7. On TikTok, one Guest shared a very interesting experience while riding an infamous attraction at EPCOT. The video is linked below:

As you can see, the Guests were riding Test Track, Disney World’s fasted ride, when it abruptly stopped. The lights came on, completely ruining the theming but exposing some of the cool, behind-the-scenes secrets of the ride. Guests were then forced to exit their ride vehicles and evacuate the ride.

Even though this may look like a very disappointing experience, for many, getting evacuated off of a ride at Disney is a very special and even magical experience. Thankfully, whenever Guests are forced to evacuate off of a ride at Disney, they are typically given a pass that allows them to use the Lightning Lane on another attraction.

