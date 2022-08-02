Disney Makes Changes to Beloved Cinderella Castle Show

Things are always changing at Walt Disney World Resort.

When you visit Magic Kingdom, there’s so much to enjoy. From iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, to enjoying the epic nighttime spectacular Disney Enchantment, and the beloved Festival of Fantasy, it’s easy to see why many Guests spend multiple days in the Disney park.

One of the popular entertainment offerings in Magic Kingdom is Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire.

Beginning later this month, the show will have a slight change in performance times that Guests should be aware of.

Beginning on August 12th, the show– which is performed daily in front of Cinderella Castle– will be performed at 10:10 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:05 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.

While no confirmation has been given from Disney on why the performance times are changing, it is likely due to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which begins the same evening.

Disney’s official description for the beloved show reads:

A Faire to Remember It takes a whole enchanted kingdom to put on this show—and you’re cordially invited. Look for Tiana and friends from The Princess and the Frog and Rapunzel and Flynn from Tangled. Mickey even recruits Olaf, Anna and Elsa from Frozento join in! Watch as classic and contemporary Disney Characters interact in a magical, musical extravaganza featuring lively dancing, dazzling effects and music from the films. Don’t miss the all-new finale featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends in their sparkling, EARidescent fashions!

Know Before You Go Be sure to check the Entertainment Schedule, the My Disney Experience app or the Times Guide at Magic Kingdom park for daily showtimes. This outdoor show is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Performance times are subject to change.

Do you love Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire? Let us know in the comments!