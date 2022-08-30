Applications Now Open For Disney College Program

Have you always dreamed of becoming a Disney Cast Member? Do you want to make magic for Guests each and every day? If so, now is your chance to make your dreams a reality as Disney is currently looking to hire for its Disney College Program!

If you aren’t familiar, the Disney College Program is described as:

Discover a unique living and working environment with participants from all over the world. This program allows you to gain on-the-job experience with a world-renowned company, providing uniquely Disney learning experiences, all while preparing for your future, building transferable skills, including networking, problem solving, teamwork and effective communication.

Disney is currently looking to hire for program arrival dates between October 2022 and April 2023 at Walt Disney World. Departure dates will begin no earlier than May 2023.

Per the job listing:

As a Disney College Program participant at the Walt Disney World® Resort, you will become part of the magic that is known worldwide, gain experience working in a front-line role at our parks and resorts, and have the opportunity to participate in uniquely Disney experiences and activities created just for Disney Programs participants. This unique program spans four to seven months (with opportunities to extend up to one year), and allows participants to network with professionals throughout The Walt Disney Company, take part in learning and career development sessions, and live and work with people from all over the world. While you work in your role, you will build transferable skills such as problem solving, teamwork, guest service, and effective communication. We are recruiting for program arrival dates between October 2022 and April 2023. Departure dates will begin no earlier than May 2023. Individual program lengths will vary.

If you or someone you know is looking to apply for the Disney College Program, visit the Disney Careers website here.

