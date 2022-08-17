Couple Arrested For Having Sex on Ride at Popular Theme Park

A couple recently took their fun a bit too far, resulting in arrests at a popular theme park.

No matter what amusement park you visit, whether it be a Disney Park in Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, or if it is one of the hundreds more around the nation, including Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, the all-new Lost Island Theme Park, or many others, there is plenty of fun to be had.

However, there are certain rules that must be followed at each theme park, and one couple visiting the popular theme park Cedar Point recently broke these rules resulting in arrest.

According to reports from NY Dail News, David Davis and Heather Johnston, both 32, were on the Giant Wheel at Cedar Point on Sunday when four people saw them. Two of the witnesses were teenage girls.

All four witnesses “stated they saw the woman’s bare butt and the man’s penis,” police said. “They also stated that they could feel the cart shaking and see both the male and female moving back and forth. The group said that the couple knew that they were watching and started laughing and continued their behavior.”

One witness said she was “very traumatized” by the incident.

The couple initially denied the allegations, but later admitted when confronted with the witnesses.

They were each charged with one count of indecent exposure, which was upgraded to a first-degree misdemeanor because two of the witnesses were juveniles.

This isn’t the first time that an incident like this has occurred at the Cedar Point attraction. Just recently, a Cedar Point Team Member shared that a couple was dismissed from the theme park after performing sexual acts while riding the attraction. At Disney World, a couple forced the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover to come to a stop when they got “frisky.”

What do you think of this theme park incident?