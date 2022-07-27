Young Fan Performs “Happily Ever After” For Disney Star

Tiktoker Making Main Street shared a special video performance seen below on behalf of her daughter, with the hopes of reaching Happily Ever After star Jordan Fisher.

“This baby is singing his special song that she loves so so much, and i know is one of his most faves ever too,” Making Main Street captioned on the recording of her daughter performance. “Happily Ever After nerds Forever.”

The pair join thousands of others who want to see the nighttime spectacular return to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, including Jordan Fisher himself.

Happily Ever After was a longstanding fireworks show displayed regularly over the iconic Cinderella Castle from 2017 until 2021 when it was replaced by the current offering, Disney’s Enchantment.

The show featured an original song performed by Jordan Fisher and Angie Keilhauer, as heard in the following YouTube video posted by Disney Parks:

Fans who feel connected to Happily Ever After took to the comment section to share the ways in which it ties to some of their major life moments.

“My now fiancé proposed in the middle of the fireworks so this is our wedding song,” Rachel Harris Boyce wrote.

Another user stated that it made them emotional to listen, as it reminded them of simpler times and various Disney visits of the past.

“My wife and I have been singing this to baby while he’s still growing inside,” Phillip Benavides shared. “I can’t wait to sing this to him once he finally arrives!”

Cast Members agree that Happily Ever After has a big place in their hearts as well. It was one of the first songs performed for them in a private showing when Disney World once again opened its doors after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure. Jordan Fisher was there for the exclusive celebration.

In addition to his work on Happily Ever After, fans might remember Fisher in his portrayal of Holden in Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie (2015,) or more recently as 4*Town’s Robaire in Pixar’s Turning Red (2022.)

Like Fisher, Making Main Street shares a deep appreciation for the greatly missed show, posting the following special performance complete with Happily Ever After’s infamous commentary.

PLZZZZZ help us get this to @Jordan Fisher ❤️ This baby is singing his special song that she loves so so much, and i know is one of his most faves ever too✨ Happily Ever After nerds Forever 🎉🥹 #happilyeverafter #jordanfisher #disneysongs #waltdisneyworld #disneyworld #disneynighttimespectaculars #disneyshows #disneyworldshows #wdwap #wdwtiktok

Commenters are coming through in the hundreds, tagging Jordan Fisher on the social media platform to try and draw his attention to the talented fan.

This isn’t the first time the young fan has “nailed” a Disney performance, with one of her Cast Member impressions earning praise from the official Disney Parks account.

Disney World character attendants be like ^^^ #waltdisneyworld #disneycastmembers #characterattendant #disneytok #disneycm #disneycmlife #disneyworldcastmember #disneyworldcharacters #disneycharacters #daisyduck

“Absolutely nailed it!” the official Disney Parks account wrote. “This is so cute!”

As of today, Disney has not hinted at a Happily Ever After revival. Should that change based on the overwhelming fan response, Inside The Magic will bring you all the updates!

Do you want to see Happily Ever After brought back to Walt Disney World? Comment below!