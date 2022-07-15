Shocking Video Shows Disney Character Suffer Injury, Escorted From Parade

A video has surfaced from a popular Disney parade in which a character was escorted away after reportedly suffering an injury.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, there is so much to see and do. While iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain and many more draw in millions of Disney Park Guests every year, some of the most popular offerings are the epic nighttime spectaculars that close out a magical night at the Disney Parks.

At Disneyland Resort, Guests can enjoy several popular nighttime spectaculars and parades, including Fantasmic!, Disneyland Forever fireworks show, “World of Color” at Disney California Adventure, and, of course, the Main Street Electrical Parade.

We recently reported on an odd situation that unfolded during the Main Street Electrical Parade when Goofy was escorted off the float during a performance. Several Guests had reportedly seen the incident unfold both in Disneyland Park and on the live stream of the event and there were rumors that it was allegedly due to an injury.

User @allthings_disney shared the video on TikTok.

Hope everything was okay for him! #disney #disneyparks #disneyland #mainstreetelectricalparade #goofy#disneyfail

As you can see in the video shared yesterday that has since received thousands of views, we can see Goofy escorted off the float and helped by fellow Cast Members as he appears to be heading backstage.

Disney’s official description of Main Street Electrical Parade reads:

Lighting Up the Night

Led by the iconic train and drum unit featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy—the Main Street Electrical Parade fills the street with iconic music, sparkling displays and fantastic floats depicting scenes from movies like Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, along with charming and whimsical Elliot the Dragon from Disney’s classic Pete’s Dragon. New to the parade for its 50th anniversary is a magnificent grand finale float that celebrates the theme of togetherness, reflected in a design that brings together characters and moments from more than a dozen beloved Disney and Pixar stories. These stylized scenes—interpreted in thousands of sparkling lights and electro-synthe-magnetic musical sound—bring to light classic and contemporary favorites such as Encanto, The Jungle Book, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Princess and the Frog, Coco, Mulan and more. Inspired by both the design of classic Main Street Electrical Parade floats and Disney Legend Mary Blair’s art style on “it’s a small world,” the new grand finale float is one of the longest and grandest in the parade’s 50-year history! Over the past 50 years, generations of Guests have gathered to bask in the magical glow of this pageant. Be sure to catch it! The Main Street Electrical Parade will be available for a limited time at Disneyland Park.

Disney announced this week that the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks show would only be available through September 1. After that, the two limited-time nighttime offerings would be going away.

What do you think of this incident? Let us know in the comments.