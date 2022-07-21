Universal Announces New Ticket Perk

“Get a Free Extra Day of Awesome,” Universal announced today in their newest special offer on their website.

From now through December 15, 2022, Florida and Georgia residents are able to enjoy a third day free with the purchase of a 2-Park 2-Day ticket. Tickets need to be purchased by September 28, 2022 using a valid Florida and Georgia photo ID.

Prices vary from $169.99 to $295.99, depending on the first day of use and the ticket type. Residents are also able to add a day at Universal’s Volcano Bay for only $25 dollars, a price only available to those purchasing the promo ticket.

The only blackout dates that apply are November 21 through November 26, 2022, which is great news for anyone hoping to participate in special holiday season attractions while utilizing this deal.

More on Universal Studios Holiday Activities:

Universal Studios has announced the return of some fan favorite holiday activities after they closed down due to COVID-19 safety protocols, including but not limited to the following offering found on their website.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s – Overhead balloons float through the streets of Universal Studios Florida as guests are joined by Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me and characters from the DreamWorks Animation’s films Madagascar and Shrek.

Grinchmas – Hang with resident Whos for a “Who-liday Spectacular.” Guests can even meet the bad banana himself, the Grinch.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – The lit up castle at Hogwarts features festive holiday decor for this celebration. Guests can jam to special holiday performances by both the Frog Choir and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees with a hot butterbeer in hand.

More Universal Studios Special Events:

Not included in this new resident offer, but an upcoming ticketed event worth mentioning is Universal Studios Florida’s Halloween Horror Nights. On select nights from September 2 to October 31, guests can “face 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, 2 live shows and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting attractions,” according to the events description.

Will you be taking advantage of Universal’s new ticket deal? Let us know in the comments!