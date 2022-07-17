Medical Responders Carry Disney Character Off Stage After Brutal Injury

One of the most magical parts about visiting Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort is meeting and seeing the Disney characters.

Whether it be Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Daisy Duck, or whether it be some of the fan favorites from Disney properties like Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, it never gets old meeting those Disney characters who have become an important part of our childhood.

Recently, Disney Park Guests visiting Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort saw a bit of a scary situation unfold in the Avengers Campus.

User @benny.tokamela shared the video on TikTok.

Spiderman gets injured and has to be helped out. seems like he sprained his spidey ankle #disney#disneycaliforniaadventure #disneyland #disneylandcalifornia #spiderman #FYP #anaheimcalifornia

As you can see in the video, Spider-Man is surrounded by medical professionals for several minutes. The superhero allegedly fell and suffered a lower leg injury. After being looked at, he was helped and had to be carried off as he limped backstage without putting pressure on the hurt foot.

Spider-Man did give a thumbs-up as he was helped off stage to let Guests know he was okay. Hopefully, the Disney Cast Member is doing well and is recovering after the fall.

There are several attractions and experiences for Guests to enjoy while visiting Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure are always thrilling and there are plenty of opportunities to meet your favorite Marvel characters, pick up some exclusive merchandise, and enjoy some super snacks.

Disneyland describes WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure like this:

WEB Open House Goes Haywire Embark on an action-packed adventure alongside the amazing Spider-Man! When Peter Parker’s helpful but otherwise buggy Spider-Bots get stuck in replication mode and escape from a WEB Workshop, Spider-Man must stop the rampaging robots before they wreak total techno-havoc across Avengers Campus. Problem is, they’re rapidly leveling up and becoming tough to beat! Your task? Hop aboard a WEB Slinger vehicle and help weave a frenzied web to trap these friendly neighborhood sidekicks in true Spidey style. It’s up to you to unleash your inner hero and save the Campus from complete chaos! Perfect for up-and-coming recruits—with no height restrictions.

Have you ever seen an incident like this occur? Let us know in the comments!