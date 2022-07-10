Beloved Canceled Spider-Man Project Now Streaming in Unexpected Place

Disney+ is the streaming home for the Marvel Universe. And not just for Marvel Cinematic Universe films and television shows like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel. It has some of the best classic offerings from Marvel Entertainment, like X-Men: The Animated Series and Spider-Man: The Animated Series. However, some Marvel projects are still missing from Disney+, including one that just dropped on Netflix.

Besides the two solo Hulk films, Hulk (2003) and The Incredible Hulk (2018), most of the Marvel stuff still missing from Disney’s streaming platform is Spider-Man-related. This includes all the films produced by Sony Pictures like Sam Raimi’s Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films, Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man films, and Tom Hardy’s Venom films. Most notably Disney+ does not currently have any of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man films despite the fact that they take place in the MCU and were co-produced by Marvel Studios. This includes Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Marvel fans don’t expect these to show up on Disney+ anytime soon, but many were surprised to see that one Spider-Man series just appeared on Netflix – The Spectacular Spider-Man. Spectacular Spider-Man was an animated series developed for television by Greg Weisman and Victor Cook in 2008, starring Josh Keaton as the voice of Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

It began under Marvel Entertainment and originally aired on the CW before Disney bought Marvel Studios. It ended abruptly during its second season, which aired on DisneyXD, which is why many may have expected it to show up on Disney+ at some point alongside the rest Spider-Man’s animated catalog, which includes Spider-Man (1981), Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981), Spider-Man Unlimited (1999), Ultimate Spider-Man and Spider-Man (2017).

But the same reason that Spectacular Spider-Man was canceled after two seasons, despite great reviews, is the same reason it will stream on Netflix and not on Disney+. The show was originally developed with Sony Pictures, and when Disney acquired Marvel, Disney gained exclusive rights to produce Spider-Man TV content, but Sony retained the distribution rights to The Spectacular Spider-Man.

The show would eventually be replaced with 2012’s Ultimate Spider-Man and 2017’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, which ran for four and three seasons respectively on Disney XD. An animated Spider-Man variant also appeared in Disney+’s What If…? series, but, while inspired by his Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart’s look, was voiced by Hudson Thames instead of Tom Holland.

Sony Pictures is working on developing their own Marvel Universe. But their most successful projects other than Tom Holland’s films which exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its two follow-ups, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Other films like Morbius, starring Jared Leto, were not as successful. Their next release will be Madame Web.

Let us know if you are going to be streaming Spectacular Spider-Man on Netflix.