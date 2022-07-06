Man Arrested For Rape Accusations at Disney Resort

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for rape accusations at a Walt Disney World Resort, reports from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

Eyvor Gomez was arrested on Monday and booked into jail after an incident that occurred at Disney’s Dolphin Hotel.

The report, shared by Click Orlando, says that Gomez and the victim met in the bar of the restaurant. After last call, deputies say that Gomez suggested the two move outside– out of sight of cameras– because he had his own liquor. The victim says that he began making unwanted advances toward her and when she refused, he shoved her against a wall, causing her to blackout.

Investigators said that security footage caught the woman attempting to crawl away from Gomez, who was seen forcing himself on her and taking a picture of her with his cellphone.

The victim eventually made it back inside and sought refuge with a group of strangers to avoid him.

In questioning, Gomez first claimed he had never had any contact with the victim. He then admitted to consensual kissing but denied the allegations that he forced himself on her.

He faces a sexual battery charge.

