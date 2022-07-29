Captain Jack Sparrow Surprises Blind Guest at Disney Park

Captain Jack Sparrow recently surprised a Disney Park Guest who had gone blind.

Whenever you visit a Disney Park– whether it be Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, or any other– some of the most magical moments happen when interacting with characters.

That’s exactly what happened to a Guest visiting Disneyland Paris when they bumped into Captain Jack Sparrow.

For context, the Guest shared that their father was in a car accident a few years ago that left him blind. He uses a cane as his primary aid while walking, particularly while traveling.

“As we were making our way around Adventureland we met Captain Jack Sparrow as he was walking around,” the Guest shared. “As my father had his cane out in front of him, Jack took a jump back as he exclaimed, “That’s a mighty sword! You nearly had my toes, mate!” The laugh that came from my father was completely heartwarming, as it was our first vacation since my father became blind and he was quite apprehensive about how he would manage in the theme park. But it really melted his shell, and he was laughing recalling it at dinner that night.”

The interaction, the Guest said, made their father’s trip.

“Thank you, kind friend of Captain Jack Sparrow, for making my father’s trip,” the Guest said.

Based on Johnny Depp’s creation of the character in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Guests can meet the rum-drinking pirate at Magic Kingdom, Disneyland Park, and Disneyland Paris. Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

