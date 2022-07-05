Buffets Are Returning to Beloved Disney Restaurant Next Month

Minnie's Hollywood and Vine

Credit: Disney

Hollywood & Vine in Disney’s Hollywood Studios offers Guests a unique character dining experience for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

hollywood and vine minnie
Credit: Disney

For breakfast, Guests can dine with some of their favorite Disney Junior characters as the restaurant is currently hosting modified dining. Instead of a buffet, Guests will indulge in a family-style meal. Disney Characters will still come around the tables and sign autographs and take photos with Guests.

For lunch and dinner, Hollywood & Vine is currently hosting Minnie’s Summertime Dine, where Guests will be visited with Minnie, Mickey, Pluto, and Goofy as they indulge in a delicious home-cooked meal.

However, Hollywood & Vine will soon return to “normal” as it wasn’t long ago that Disney announced buffets would be returning to Hollywood & Vine.

Minnie's Hollywood and Vine
Credit: Disney

If you want to dine at Hollywood & Vine when the buffet returns, some of the breakfast buffet offerings will include:

  • Brioche French Toast with Banana Foster Sauce
  • Salmon and Bagel Casserole
  • Plant-based Frittata with tomato jam

If you want to dine at Hollywood & Vine when the buffet returns, some of the lunch and dinner buffet offerings will include:

  • Plant-based Roasted Mushroom Farro Risotto
  • Slow-roasted Crispy Pork Belly with Guava glaze
  • Shrimp and Bacon Mac & Cheese
Disney Junior Hollywood and Vine
Credit: Disney

At this time, Disney describes Hollywood & Vine as:

Disney Junior Play n’ Dine – Breakfast

Join popular Disney Junior stars for Character Dining experiences at a fun-filled breakfast.

Don’t miss this chance to eat, play and laugh along with a few of your favorite Disney Junior friends during this fun and interactive dining experience.

The breakfast features shared pastries— including caramel monkey bread and mini muffins —as well as individually-plated entrees such as four-egg omelets, a plant-based frittata, and all-you-care-to-enjoy house-made pancakes.

Minnie’s Seasonal Dining – Lunch and Dinner

See Minnie and her friends at delightful dining parties throughout the year. You’re invited! The mouse-with-the-mostest hosts sensational soirees that mix festive music, décor and tantalizing menu items. Celebrate with popular Disney Characters—perfectly dressed for each season.

This spectacular lunch and dinner offers shared starters along with a choice of individual plated entrees and desserts.

dining hollywood and vine
Credit: Disney

Are you excited to see buffets returning to Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Let us know in the comments below.

