Popular Buffet Returns to Disney World This Summer

One popular eatery is returning to its roots.
There’s no denying that COVID-19 put a stop to many enjoyable experiences at Disney World, including the way dining worked. Due to safety protocols, a lot of features were halted or removed entirely, especially when it came to buffets and self-serve stations.
Entire Parks were shut down to the virus but fortunately, it looks as if things are starting to return to normal.
However, it was recently revealed by reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) on Twitter that a popular buffet would be returning to the Walt Disney World Resort soon:
Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios buffet will return on August 28.
There you have it. Disney’s Hollywood & Vine will be returning to buffet service at the end of this summer on August 28.
Hollywood & Vine is a character-dining restaurant found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. More on the restaurant below:
Disney Junior Play n’ Dine – Breakfast
Join popular Disney Junior stars for Character Dining experiences at a fun-filled breakfast.
Don’t miss this chance to eat, play and laugh along with a few of your favorite Disney Junior friends during this fun and interactive dining experience.
The breakfast features shared pastries— including caramel monkey bread and mini muffins —as well as individually-plated entrees such as four-egg omelets, a plant-based frittata, and all-you-care-to-enjoy house-made pancakes.
Minnie’s Seasonal Dining – Lunch and Dinner
See Minnie and her friends at delightful dining parties throughout the year. You’re invited! The mouse-with-the-mostest hosts sensational soirees that mix festive music, décor and tantalizing menu items. Celebrate with popular Disney Characters—perfectly dressed for each season.
This spectacular lunch and dinner offers shared starters along with a choice of individual plated entrees and desserts
Have you eaten at this restaurant? Are you excited for this buffet to return?