Helicopter Rescues Guest Suffering Medical Emergency On Popular Cruise Line

A Guest suffering a medical emergency had to be rescued by helicopter on a popular cruise line, all of which was caught on video.

When you go on a cruise, you’re expecting to have a fun time and take in some sights that may not have been able to be experienced otherwise. Those visiting a cruise line– whether it be Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Norweigan Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, or any other– are looking to relax and enjoy time with their family and friends.

However, a recent embarkment for a popular cruise line did not go as planned.

A Guest suffered a medical emergency while on a Royal Caribbean cruise liner and the U.S. Coast Guard had to be called in to make an emergency evacuation.

User @GenXBricks shared the video on TikTok.

A great job by the @Royal Caribbean crew and the #USCoastGuard in performing a medical evacuation of a patient earlier today. It was a sight to see and we hope the patient is okay! #vacation

@genxbricks A great job by the @Royal Caribbean crew and the #USCoastGuard in performing a medical evacuation of a patient earlier today. It was a sight to see and we hope the patient is okay! #vacation ♬ original sound – Gen X Bricks

As you can see in the video, the helicopter hovers over the cruise liner and the professionals help get the patient into the basket and lower them up. The Team Members did an excellent job of preparing and taking care of the Guest until the U.S. Coast Guard could arrive.

Royal Caribbean cruises describe its offerings like this:

