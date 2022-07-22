Fantasmic! May Be Nearing Reopening, Fireworks Testing Is Underway

The Hollywood Studios skies are a bit brighter these days, as firework testing begins over a once vacant Fantasmic! stage.

Testing was confirmed by locals who commented on this TikTok video announcing the activity:

Who’s ready for this to return to Walt Disney World!? #disney #waltdisneyworld #hollywoodstudios #mickeymouse #fantasmic #mychildhood

“I live very close to HS and saw the fireworks and lights being tested this week,” user Brian Landreth wrote.

“I drove by Tuesday night after the 11 pm fireworks at MK and saw them testing the lights!” @dukeandwinnie_ added.

Fantasmic! is an outdoor firework and light show that has been enjoyed by Guests since the 90s. Disney World describes the fan favorite attraction as follows:

Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!

The show follows a “fast asleep” Mickey Mouse who dreams he has the power to infuse magic into the water around him, with character appearances by the stars of Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Lion King, Pocahontas, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and many more.

Mickey’s dream is turned into a nightmare by a 40 ft tall Maleficent in her dragon form, along with several other classic Disney Villains. Mickey spends the show using his magic to turn bad back to good.

Fantasmic! closed to the public in March of 2020, when countries all over the globe went on lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the parks have safely reopened and experiences have begun their return to normalcy, fans have been questioning when they can expect this iconic show to make its comeback to Walt Disney World in Florida.

Disney Parks Blog reported some details surrounding the return of Fantasmic! after last year’s D23 Expo:

As Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced earlier today, “Fantasmic!” will also be returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022. When this incredible spectacular reopens next year, it will incorporate an all-new sequence featuring live performers, stunts, special effects and more!

The accompanying poster used small details to hint at new sequences potentially incorporating Aladdin (1992), Frozen (2013), and Moana (2016), beloved films that have cemented themselves in the Disney fandom.

Many suspect that an announcement will be made about a potential Fantasmic! return date at this year’s D23 Expo, taking place September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Given the recent firework activity overheard at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, that suspicion may not be far off!

