Dwayne Johnson Discovers Long-Lost Siblings He Never Knew About

Renowned actor and celebrity Dwayne Johnson recently discovered quite a surprise.

Dwayne Johnson got his start as a professional wrestler for WWE in the late 1990s. He quickly rose to become one of the biggest stars in the industry under the name ‘The Rock,’ and his charisma led to him landing roles in Hollywood just a couple of years into his run as a wrestler.

The Rock paid tribute to his father Rocky Johnson, who was also a professional wrestler, in an episode of That 70’s Show and got his first big break in the Universal Pictures blockbuster The Mummy Returns (2001). He would go on to star in The Scorpion King (2002) and just like that, his career in Hollywood had taken off.

Dwayne Johnson is now one of the most popular actors in Hollywood and has starred in countless blockbusters, including films like Gridiron Gang (2006), Get Smart (2008), the Fast and the Furious franchise, The Gameplan (2007), Race to Witch Mountain (2009), San Andreas (2015), Bay Watch (2017), Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017), Central Intelligence (2016), Rampage (2018), and, most recently, Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021), and Netflix’s Red Notice (2021).

Now, after 50 years, the actor has discovered that he has five half-siblings that he never knew about.

According to reports from Sports Illustrated, The Rock has two sisters and three brothers that he never knew about. DNA testing reveals that Lisa Purves, Paula Parsons, Trevor Edwards, Adrian Bowles, and Aaron Fowler are also the children of his late father Rocky Johnson.

Lisa Purves is currently working on a film that documents the small reunion shared between her and most of the newfound siblings at an Airbnb in Toronto in 2018. When asked about their brother, the siblings had this to say:

“Dwayne doesn’t owe us anything,” Lisa said. “We just want to be recognized,” Paula said. “We sat on the back burner forever. [Rocky] was our dad just as well as Dwayne’s.”

Dwayne Johnson has described his relationship with his father as “incredibly complicated” and has detailed some portions of his life with his father and mother in his new NBC television series Young Rock.

