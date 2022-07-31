Disneyland Receipt From 1978 Among Late Mother’s Posessions

While experiences vary when planning a trip to the Disney Parks, one common denimonator is usually that of sticker shock when Guests see the total cost after park tickets, room reservations, food, and other seemingly necessary add-ons.

While some of the cost increases can be credited to the global COVID-19 outbreak and the closures that ensued, ticket and resort prices have been on the up for years and are miles away from their modest beginnings.

The Walt Disney Company has even gone as far as to introduce a brand new $110,000 private jet tour around the world, visiting each Disney Park as well as a few other destinations in an experience that few can afford.

While this offering is on the extreme end of the cost window for a Disney trip, average prices are still coming in out of budget. Even when adjusting for inflation, current Disney Parks prices are atronomical in comparison to years prior, rendering a Disney vacation out of reach for countless Guests.

One Reddit user unexpectedly stumbled across proof of this in the wake of their m0ther’s passing. User /onexyonexx attached a receipt they found from their very first Disneyland trip in 1978:

My mother passed away a few weeks ago and while going through her things, I found a receipt from our first trip in 1978. I will always remember this trip as it was life changing.

Dated April 4 to April 7, 1978, the receipt displays the cost of a 3 night stay, and included parking and a “local telephone charge.”

At $61.78 per night with a daily parking rate of just $2, the entire stay came in at a little over $130. Today, a trip at the same exact hotel for the same amount of nights will run Guests around 2 thousand dollars, and that’s without park tickets.

While the price difference is glaring, it was the experience that the original poster recalled most when looking at the small piece of Disney history.

The nostalgic Reddit user remembered the trip with their mom as life changing, and elaborated in the comments.

“I had been recently adopted and it was our first trip as a blended family. My love of Disney after that trip has been life-long. I’m an unashamed Disney adult. My mom and I have made many happy memories at the parks.”

Trip examples such as the one above may provide insight as to why Guests continue to return to Disney despite rising costs in that sometimes the end, a “life changing” trip with loved ones to look back on for decades to come, justifies the means.

Do you think Disney Vacations have become too expensive? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.