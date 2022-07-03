Disney Removes Free Phone Chargers From Park, Guests Now Have to Pay

In a move that may upset a lot of Guests, one Disney Resort recently removed a much-needed free service and added a charge.

When visiting the Disney Parks, you may notice that after standing in line or using the My Disney Experience app, your phone will be in desperate need of a charge at some point during the day. Bringing your own charger can be cumbersome, especially if you are wanting to pack as lightly as possible for your day in the Parks.

Here’s where portable chargers come in. You can buy one of these portable power banks and simply swap them out at the various kiosks provided by Disney. Unfortunately, one Disney Resort just swapped its free version of this system with a paid service

Well, unfortunately, these free charging stations have been left in the past with Disneyland Paris replacing the once-free machines with a paid version. You can see what these new machines look like in a tweet from Disneyland Paris bonus plans (@Disneylandpbp):

The Alpha Arcade of Videopolis now offers terminals for renting paid external batteries to charge the phone for 4 € for 2 hours or 10 € for the day. This system no more and no less replaces the free recharging points withdrawn some time ago! (Translated)

L’Arcade Alpha de Videopolis propose à présent des bornes pour louer des batteries externes payantes afin de recharger le téléphone pour 4€ les 2 heures ou 10€ la journée. Ce système remplace ni plus ni moins les points de recharge gratuits retirés il y a quelques temps ! 🔋 pic.twitter.com/7TXDFDxR47 — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) June 30, 2022

You can also purchase a portable phone charger at Disney World and Disneyland. More on that below:

Buying a Portable Charging System

For $30 plus tax, you can purchase a portable phone charging system at third-party operated kiosks located throughout Walt Disney World Resort. Using any major credit card, just follow the prompts on the kiosk screen to dispense a kit that includes: One fully charged portable phone charger

One 3.5” USB to micro-USB cable (for most Android devices)

One USB C Adapter (needed for some Android devices)

One 3.5” Apple Lightning to USB cable (for iPhone generations 5+) Recharging Mobile Devices

The cables provided can connect most common devices to the portable battery to begin charging the device. Recharging or Replacing the Portable Battery

If the portable battery runs down (indicated by a red LED light), just: Recharge it using a USB cable to plug into a computer or into an AC outlet through a USB charging port.

it using a USB cable to plug into a computer or into an AC outlet through a USB charging port. Swap it for a fully charged replacement at any third-party-operated portable charger kiosk. Charges may apply.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris soon?