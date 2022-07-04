Disney Thrill Ride Evacuated Due to Possible Fire in Building

A certain Walt Disney World attraction was recently evacuated after a possible fire started in the building.

As you can see in the post shared on Reddit by Guest u/ATLHTX, The Twighlight Zone Tower of Terror was evacuated earlier today due to a possible fire:

Tower of Terror evacuated for supposed Fire

In the comment section, the Guest who shared the photos said, “The alarm was pulled and the fire department came. I didn’t see any fire myself though.” The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is one of the most popular rides in all of the four Disney World Parks.

As of now, we are unaware of what caused this incident. We will continue to keep you updated. More on the attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

Next Stop: The 5th Dimension

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

Have you ever been evacuated from a Disney ride?