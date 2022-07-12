Disney World Plays Competition’s ‘Harry Potter’ Music, Leaves Guests Confused

Disney Park Guests were recently left confused by a song selection at Walt Disney World Resort.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort– whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom– Guests are treated to an immersive and magical experience that makes lasting memories.

There are so many fun attractions and shows to enjoy while visiting the Disney Parks, including iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Expedition Everest, Space Mountain, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Toy Story Mania!, Avatar Flight of Passage, and the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

However, recently, Disney Park Guests were left a little confused as they boarded their bus heading to the Magic Kingdom.

Instead of hearing Disney tunes or orchestra pieces from some of their favorite Disney movies, Guests were treated to the musical renditions of another intellectual property.

In a recent Reddit thread, a Disney World Guest shared that they were hearing the main theme from Harry Potter, also known as Hedwig’s Theme.

“The main Harry Potter theme music was playing on our Disney bus from Wilderness Lodge to Magic Kingdom,” the Guest said. “Driver initially told me it wasn’t because only Disney music is played on the buses. Don’t know how true that is, but it was definitely Harry Potter and the rest of the passengers agreed. I like to think it’s a nod to Harry Potter, recognizing that Disney isn’t the only magical world out there.”

Hearing Harry Potter music on a Disney bus is actually not a new phenomenon. Guests have reportedly heard the theme from time to time on their Disney Resort buses for quite some time. Disney has never given a clear explanation for why this occurs, but there are other themes that are non-Disney that are heard, as well.

Still, it’s pretty unique to hear music paying tribute to the biggest attraction at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter on a Disney bus.

Have you ever heard themes from Harry Potter while visiting Disney World? Let us know in the comments!