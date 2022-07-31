“A Disaster,” Disney Guest Upset Over Line Cutting and Pushing Incidents

Disney Park Guests are breaking the rules in droves, especially in one area, according to a Guest.

When visiting Disneyland Resort, Guests are treated to two world-class theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Disneyland Park, where the magic all began, features many iconic attractions such as Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Pirate of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and much more. Disney California Adventure features many more thrilling rides, like The IncrediCoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, Goofy’s Sky School, Grizzly River Run, as well as WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT in the all-new Avengers Campus.

The two Parks share the same entrance, just located across from one another, and it seems that there have been some problems with the Disneyland Tram service as of late, according to one Guest.

“Every night when leaving Disneyland the lines to take the trams is a disaster! People cut in front of you or push you around,” a Guest recently shared. “I just wish they had lines that match up to the doors. It would make the Cast Members and Guests’ lives so much easier.”

This isn’t the first incident of line jumping that Guests have reported while visiting either Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort. Many have reported seeing other Guests jump into the Lightning Lane from the regular standby queue and others have become frustrated with big groups pushing through the line with only one or a couple of their members seemingly “holding their place in line,” which is actually against the rules.

More On Disneyland Tram and Transportation Options

Navigating the Disneyland Resort is easy and fun.

Tram Service

Tram service at the Disneyland Resort provides Guests with transportation from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures to the Main Entrance Esplanade between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Bus service is also available to and from the Toy Story Parking Area, as described below. Guests may also walk to the parks via Harbor Boulevard.

Monorail

The Downtown Disney District Monorail Station offers convenient transportation directly into the Tomorrowland area of Disneyland Park. During a scenic ride through the sky, you’ll pass over Fantasyland in Disneyland Park as well as Hollywood Land, Buena Vista Street and Grizzly Peak Airfield in Disney California Adventure Park.

The Disneyland Monorail is accessible to Guests with valid admission to Disneyland Park.

Bus

Complimentary bus transportation is available to and from Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and the Toy Story Parking Area. Buses operate until approximately one hour after the last theme park closes. Guests may also walk to the parks via Harbor Boulevard.

Walking

The following locations are all conveniently located within walking distance of each other:

Have you seen similar incidents at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!