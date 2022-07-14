Alfonso Ribeiro Will Join Tyra Banks as Co-Host on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Dancing With the Stars debuted in 2015 and just finished airing its 30th season! During each season of the ABC show, competitors, who consist of celebrities ranging from athletes to actors to musicians and more, are paired with professional dancers and are taught a range of different style dances in an attempt to win the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Over the years, there have been many changes to the show, including different judges and hosts. One of the latest changes was to replace fan-favorite hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews with host Tyra Banks, whom has gotten a ton of backlash.

Many fans say Banks has “polarized viewers with her awkward banter and indulgent gowns.” She tends to make “grand entrances” instead of having the pro dancers open the show with iconic numbers.

For the upcoming season, Dancing With the Stars has announced that Tyra Banks is here to stay, but she will be joined by a beloved new co-host — Alfonso Ribeiro!

Alfonso Ribeiro is best known for playing the role of Carlton Banks on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but has gone on to host many shows including America’s Funniest Home Videos and Catch 21.

Ribeiro also competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2014 for Season 19 with partner, Witney Carson. The duo went on to win the Mirror Ball trophy.

Now, Alfonso Ribeiro will join Tyra Banks and co-host the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, which will move from its 16-year-long and 30 season home of ABC to Disney’s popular streaming service, Disney+.

Dancing With the Stars took to Facebook this morning to announce the news, writing:

We’re seeing stars in the ballroom! 🤩 Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro are co-hosting the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, coming soon to Disney+!

Are you excited to see Alfonso Ribeiro join Tyra Banks and co-host the upcoming Dancing With the Stars season? Let us know in the comments below.