Universal Studios Closing Location Permanently Tonight

We are sad to report that a popular store at Universal Studios in Orlando will be closing very, very soon.

A tweet from digital content creator Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) last week confirmed that Universal would be closing the store. The statement reads:

NEW: Universal Orlando confirms that Williams of Hollywood is closing. | “Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop at Universal Studios Florida is scheduled to permanently close on June 26 to make way for a new retail experience. More details will be shared in the months ahead.”

Universally Addicted (@UniversallAdd) also shared a tweet today reminding Guests of this closure:

Today we say goodbye to an iconic location in Universal Studios Florida, The Williams Of Hollywood Prop Shop will permanently close tonight at park close.

So there you have it, the Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop will officially close tonight at the Orlando Resort, meaning today is the last chance you have of visiting and enjoying the store. Universal describes the prop shop as follows:

Take Home More Than Memories. Snag a piece of theme park history at this fascinating Hollywood Boulevard store. A must-see stop for film buffs, the Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop is packed with vintage curiosities, set pieces used in the parks, and more. Restocked often, there are always new treasures to discover.

Universal recently closed down The Classic Monsters Cafe, which had been a staple at Universal Studios Florida for more than two decades. Many fans were stunned to hear this popular eatery close, fearing it may also be taken over by Minions. Fans also feared the old Shrek 4-D attraction would be replaced with Minions, as construction walls also featured the yellow “creatures”.

The Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop joins the Classis Monsters Cafe as well as the likes of Back to the Future: The Ride, Twister: Ride It Out, Earthquake, JAWS, Beetlejuice Graveyard Revue, Kongfrontation, Shrek 4-D, Jimmy Neutron’s Nicktoon Blast, and Disaster! A Major Motion Picture Ride Starring You! as attractions retired at Universal Studios Florida

