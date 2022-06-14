Universal Slams Cryptocurrency: “You Might as Well Invest in Churros”

Universal just made a hilarious statement about a popular new technology.

There is no denying the world is a different place in terms of marketing and financials, with many citing cryptocurrency as the way of the future. Despite an intense crash this past week, interest in “digital currency” is at an all-time high. However, Universal Studios seems to have a differing opinion on this new way to pay.

In a tweet that went semi-viral, the official account for Universal Studios Orlando (@UniversalORL) shared an image poking fun at investors:

You know what is always a good investment? A vacation.

While funny, there was more to this tweet than meets the eye. Some keen fans noticed that the alt text had a secret message. It reads as follows: “A photo of several Universal Studios crypto coins, which are totally made up and not a real thing. You might as well invest in churros.”

Several fans comment on the post, all enjoying Universal’s sly remarks about cryptocurrency. Wimpod Stan (@WimpodStand) said:

You had me concerned you were turning into a crypto bro.

Content Creator Jack Pattillo (jack_p) simply stated:

Alt-text on point.

