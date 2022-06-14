Universal Slams Cryptocurrency: “You Might as Well Invest in Churros”

in Universal Orlando

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Universal Orlando Resort

Credit: Universal via Twitter

Universal just made a hilarious statement about a popular new technology.

Universal Orlando Islands of Adventure
Credit: Universal

There is no denying the world is a different place in terms of marketing and financials, with many citing cryptocurrency as the way of the future. Despite an intense crash this past week, interest in “digital currency” is at an all-time high. However, Universal Studios seems to have a differing opinion on this new way to pay.

In a tweet that went semi-viral, the official account for Universal Studios Orlando (@UniversalORL) shared an image poking fun at investors:

You know what is always a good investment? A vacation. 

While funny, there was more to this tweet than meets the eye. Some keen fans noticed that the alt text had a secret message. It reads as follows: “A photo of several Universal Studios crypto coins, which are totally made up and not a real thing. You might as well invest in churros.”

Several fans comment on the post, all enjoying Universal’s sly remarks about cryptocurrency. Wimpod Stan (@WimpodStand) said:

You had me concerned you were turning into a crypto bro.

Content Creator Jack Pattillo (jack_p) simply stated:

Alt-text on point.

Universal Studios Orlando recently filed a permit that would initiate the demolition of the Classic Monsters Cafe. The Classic Monsters Cafe has unfortunately joined the likes of iconic closed Universal experiences like Back to the Future: The Ride, Twister: Ride It Out, Earthquake, JAWS, Kongfrontation, and most recently, Shrek 4-D,

While it may be a sad day for the closure of the Classic Monster Cafe, there is a silver lining. Universal is rumored to be developing an entire Classic Monsters Land at Epic Universe, the massive theme park set to open in 2025, and there will undoubtedly be exciting and interactive dining experiences in this land when it opens.

Have you been to Universal recently?

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!