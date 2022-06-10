Universal Issues Epic Challenge to Fans In Celebration of Popular Coaster’s Birthday

If you love Universal Orlando Resort, then there’s likely a chance you’ve taken a ride on the Jurassic World Velocicoaster in the past year.

Today, Universal Orlando celebrates the one-year anniversary of the day the thrilling coaster opened at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Just in time for the new movie– Jurassic World: Dominion — Universal Orlando has issued an epic challenge for fans, especially many of which have not ridden the epic coaster yet.

Universal Orlando wrote on Twitter:

Can you make it all the way through the Jurassic World VelociCoaster Experience?

Can you make it all the way through the Jurassic World VelociCoaster Experience? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qEKb6BxECd — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 10, 2022

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster lets Universal Guests experience “the thrill of the hunt” with an insane track that includes an incredible ride with four inversions, two exhilarating launches, a one-of-a-kind 360-degree barrel roll right above the lagoon, an inverted zero-gravity stall that sends riders upside down across 100 feet of track, and a 155-foot tall “top hat” with a 140-foot drop at eighty degrees.

Universal’s official description of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster reads:

Feel the Rush of the Hunt. Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Now Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

In addition to the Velocicoaster, Universal Orlando has plenty more to offer at both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Transformers: The Ride 3-D, E.T. Adventure Ride, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are just some of the attractions you’ll experience while at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando is also constructing the Epic Universe– its largest theme park in the world– that is set to open in 2025.

Have you ridden the Velocicoaster? Let us know in the comments!