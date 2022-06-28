Universal Could Introduce Headgear Technology at Parks

You could soon be walking around Universal Orlando Resort with special headgear technology.

Every theme park is attempting to find the latest technology to enhance the Guest experience. Just recently, Disney patented technology that would give Guests a mobile locker that could follow them around while visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort.

Universal Parks & Resorts is also looking for cutting-edge technology that could be a part of its experience in the future.

Just recently, the Orlando Business Journal reported that Universal had patented technology dubbed as “Interactive Headgear.”

The patent– which could be used at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Beijing, Universal Studios Singapore, Universal Studios Japan, or the all-new Epic Universe that will open in 2025– would give Guests the opportunity to have wearable technology that interacts with them while moving around the theme parks.

The headgear could be anything, including a helmet, hat, headband, glasses, goggles, and more. Users could walk around the theme park and the headgear would interact with them as they moved to different areas. It could also be individualized to react more fondly to areas of the theme park that are the user’s favorite.

“For example, the user may enter an area that is frequently visited or indicated as a favorite of the user … upon receipt of the location signal, the controller sends an instruction to the displays of the headgear to display images of hearts,” the patent states.

In addition to the exciting technology, Universal Orlando Resort is in the midst of constructing its largest theme park ever. The Epic Universe will open in 2025 and will feature a Super Nintendo World, as well as many other rumored lands, including an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Classic Monsters Land, and a How To Train Your Dragon land.

Would you like to see this technology introduced at Universal Orlando Resort in the future? Let us know in the comments!