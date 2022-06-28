Universal Announces Beloved Show Returning After More Than Two Years Closed

A beloved show at Universal Orlando Resort is FINALLY returning.

Over the course of the last couple of years, Universal Orlando has been slowly phasing back into normalcy at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal just brought back a fan-favorite experience at the Horror Makeup Show at Universal Studios Florida and fans have continued to see their beloved experiences come back.

Now, we’ve got another major announcement to share.

Universal has announced on its website that the Wantilan Luau, which has been closed for more than two years since the pandemic began, will be returning.

The separately-ticketed show at Loews Royal Pacific Resort will take place on Saturday evenings. Tickets start at $89 for adults and $39 for children. The show features a unique show and an all-you-can buffet with authentic Polynesian food and much more.

Universal’s official description of the Wantilan Luau reads:

A Festive Feast—With Fire Dancers For generations, Hawaiians have used luau gatherings to celebrate important milestones and special occasions. Experience the tradition firsthand with an evening of authentic Polynesian food and entertainment. This weekly dinner show features a tropical all-you-can-eat buffet (complete with pit-roasted pig) and live music. Captivating hula and fire dancers make you feel as if you’re at a true island party. Who knows, you might even get the chance to show off your own hula skills. Shows are Saturday evenings; tickets are required. Registration begins at 5:30 pm, seating starts at 6 pm (subject to change).

Universal Orlando Resort has several options for Guests to plan their stay. Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, and Hard Rock Hotel all offer Universal Unlimited Express, which allows Guests to skip the standby line. In addition, Loews Sapphire Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Surfside, and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Dockside are all available for bookings and have complimentary transportation to the Universal Parks and access to Early Admission to experience the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

In addition, Universal Orlando is in the midst of constructing its largest theme park, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025.

