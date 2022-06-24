Popular Theme Park Coaster That Recently Caught Fire Suffers Another Malfunction

A popular theme park roller coaster that recently caught fire has suffered another malfunction.

However, every theme park ride is subject to malfunctions from time to time.

One popular attraction at Six Flags Over Texas, however, is seemingly having a “rough go” at it as of late.

Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast, a popular coaster at the theme park, suffered a major malfunction this spring when the attraction caught fire. As a result, seven people, including a staff member who suffered a minor injury, were taken to the hospital.

Now, it seems the attraction has suffered another malfunction.

A recent Reddit poster shared that the coaster recently valleyed.

Well, Mr. Freeze cant catch a break this year, a few months ago it caught fire and now it valleyed!

For those who don’t know, a “valley” for a roller-coaster means that the train does not have enough inertia to make it through an element. As a result, it comes to a stop, typically in a portion of the track that looks like a valley. These instances are rare, but they do happen with major roller coasters.

Six Flags describes the attraction as follows:

Something about this ice cream factory looks a little off, don’t you think? It’s downright creepy. The deeper you venture, the more ominous this demented industrial wasteland becomes. In fact, you’ve stumbled into the lair of MR. FREEZE, BATMAN’s chillingly insane enemy! MR. FREEZE has some terribly fun plans for you. Using cutting-edge electromagnetic technology, you’ll be launched from the station, hitting 0-70 miles per hour in a mind-crunching 3.8 seconds! And as the name of this ride indicates, you’ll be doing it in reverse. You’ll slam out of the station at 70 miles per hour, backwards!

