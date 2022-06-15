Guest Stranded at Disneyland After Lyft is Stolen

Ridesharing is an incredibly convenient option for visitors at the Disney Parks.

Instead of renting a car and dealing with parking or phoning a taxi service, a vehicle will take you from Point A to Point B with a few clicks on your smartphone! The Disney Parks and Resorts even have designated pickup and drop-off areas for a seamless experience.

Unfortunately for one Disneyland Guest, her ridesharing experience was less-than-magical. She ordered a Lyft to take her from Downtown Disney to her hotel.

When her Lyft arrived, she headed towards it for pickup. But before she knew it, the car was on its way to a very different destination… and she wasn’t in the car!

The Downtown Disney Guest shared a video on TikTok of herself stranded in the dark after another Guest stole her Lyft.

@Sweetnspicytravels on TikTok said the ride ended up going somewhere completely different than her hotel and that she was reaching out for a refund from Lyft.

In the comments, she clarified that she tried to call the driver and cancel the ride but neither option worked. The Guest said that, according to Lyft’s customer service, “this happens a lot.”

Before entering a rideshare, be sure to double check the license plate and make sure your driver knows who they are supposed to be picking up.

At Walt Disney World Resort, check out the Minnie Van service – a partnership between Lyft and Disney for a magical rideshare experience!

More on Downtown Disney

Downtown Disney is a shopping and district at Disneyland Resort. It’s free to enter Downtown Disney and is a great option for a laid-back evening on your Disneyland vacation! From Disney:

Eat, shop and explore! Enjoy more exciting offerings than ever before.