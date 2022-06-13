Once Beloved Disney Show Sees Noticeable Dwindling Attendance, Guests Say

A once-beloved show at Walt Disney World Resort is seeing noticeable drops in attendance, according to Disney Park Guests.

No matter what Disney Park you attend– whether it be Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT– you’re sure to have a magical time with plenty of experience to enjoy.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there are many fun and unique attractions including Expedition Everest, Kali River Rapids, It’s Tough To Be A Bug, Avatar Flight of Passage, Na’vi River Journey, The Festival of the Lion King, and much more.

However, it seems that one show– Disney’s KiteTails– is seeing a major drop in crowd levels.

User @beautynbeastdw shared a video of the show’s attendance at a recent show.

As you can see in the video, there is almost no one in attendance for the show despite the large bleacher space for crowds.

While nothing has been announced officially, much of the lack-of-crowds at the show may be attributed to Disney pulling all official showtimes earlier this year. Disney KiteTails is now much shorter than before and it has many wondering how much longer the show might be around.

Disney World’s official description of Disney KiteTails reads:

Taking Magic to New Heights Hearts and imaginations will soar as larger-than-life kites and colorful props dance through the air to the beat of beloved Disney songs. Enjoy 2 unique shows, each themed to a beloved Disney animated classic: The Lion King, featuring kites inspired by Simba, Zazu and more

The Jungle Book, featuring kites inspired by King Louie, Baloo and more See the magic take flight above the Discovery River Amphitheater during The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.