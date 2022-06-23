Disney Now Building Brand-New Park Entrance Sign

in Disneyland Paris

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
disneyland paris train station

Credit: Disney

The Disney Parks and Resorts are constantly changing, ensuring that no matter when Guests visit they can always find something new and exciting. At Disney World, EPCOT recently got a new ride in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which is the Park’s first roller coaster.

cosmic-rewind
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney Low On Firetrucks, Response Times Now Dangerously Slow

At Disneyland, many projects are well underway. After the success of Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Disney World, Disney announced that it would be making its way to the Southern California Resort.

However, new rides arent the only thing Disney adds to its Parks. Maintenance and theming are also crucial and Disney takes these aspects very seriously. We recently saw Disneyland receive a completely-new spread of scenery in Tomorrowland and now, another Disney Park is getting a makeover.

runaway railway
Credit: Disney

Related: Guardians Cosmic Rewind Will Receive New Holiday-Themed Song For Limited Time

We recently got a few photos that show the work being done at Disneyland Paris, specifically with the entrance sign. Check it out below from DLP Rescue Rangers (@DLPRescueRanger):

A brand new backlit sign is being installed on the second part of the structure which will house the security checkpoints on the esplanade. (Translated)

We also saw another view of the work being done thanks to Mike (@ThemePark_Mike):

A new Disneyland Paris sign is being installed on the new entrance structures, can’t wait to see what it’ll look like!

We are super excited to see how this new sign turns out! At Disneyland Paris, a lot of celebrations are in full swing. We already covered one aspect of pride month 2022 with the introduction of gender-neutral bathrooms and now, another big change has come to the Park.

As stated on the official Disneyland Paris website, “Walt Disney Studios Park is THE place to celebrate diversity with family and friends! Magic fills the air, with live concerts, a colourful parade and attractions open ’til 2am. Get ready for the 2nd fabulous edition of Disneyland Paris Pride, brought to you in all the colours of the rainbow!”

Have you been to Disneyland Paris?

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!