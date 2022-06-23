Disney Reportedly Wants Dwayne Johnson For Its Next Live-Action Remake

Dwayne Johnson could be returning for another major Disney film in the near future.

If you’re a fan of Disney’s live-action remakes, you’re likely to be excited about the reported plans for its next major project.

Dwayne Johnson’s most recent Disney film saw him play the role of skipper Frank Wolff alongside Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton) in Jungle Cruise (2021). Johnson was also the voice of Maui in Moana (2016). In addition to those beloved roles, Dwayne Johnson has also been rumored as a potential replacement to Johnny Depp in the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, more on that here. There are also rumors that Johnson could replace Will Smith in Aladdin 2.

But, now it seems Disney may want The Rock for yet another role.

Giant Freakin’ Robot is reporting that Johnson is being considered heavily for the lead role in Disney’s Treasure Planet live-action remake. The report notes that Disney is hoping that adding Johnson’s talents will allow the film to reach the heights that Jungle Cruise saw last year.

Treasure Planet was the first Disney animated film to be released in theaters and IMAX simultaneously, but with a budget of $140 million, it only made a lackluster $110 million at the box office. The film gives a futuristic twist on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel TREASURE ISLAND, which was written in 1883.

Disney’s official description of Treasure Planet reads:

Robert Louis Stevenson’s TREASURE ISLAND gets a futuristic twist in this amazing tale of a brave young man’s thrilling journey to new frontiers aboard a flying ship.

As far as other live-action remakes coming from Disney, Pinocchio is set to debut later this year and there have also been confirmed live-action remakes coming from Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid.

What do you think of Dwayne Johnson possibly starring in Treasure Planet? Let us know in the comments!