Disney Reveals Exciting Details For All-New After-Hours Event

The newest Disney Park After-Hours event is just days away from kicking off.

Disney has announced several chances for Guests to enjoy its Parks After-Hours over the course of this year, including the announced return of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party and H20 Glownights at Walt Disney World Resort, and the return of Disneyland After Dark and Boo Bash at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Now, the newest Disneyland After Dark, titled Grad Nite Reunion, is set to take the stage.

The separately-ticketed After-Hours event will take place at Disney California Adventure Park June 23, 28, and 30, 2022. The event is a reunion party celebrating past and present decades and Guests are invited to remember the fun, reunite with friends, and get a little nostalgic. From entertainment experiences to unique cafeteria-inspired foods, attractions access– usually with shorter wait times, and more, it is an evening of grad nights of yesteryears and today’s “Greatest Hits!”

Today, Disney announced new details for special offerings during the event.

New details:

Dance and Sing the Decades Away

Put on your dancing shoes and belt out your highest notes!

Join a high-energy moving pep-rally on the parade route featuring Mickey’s glee club and Goofy’s dance team amped up with music by the All-American College Band

In Cars Land, enjoy a Route 66 street party throwing back to the 60s, including “Hot-Rod” the DJ spinning classic tunes from the 60s, plus learn the Hully Gully and more with dance instructor “Cam”

In Hollywood Land, enjoy a graduating class dance party as a DJ plays multiple present-day hit tracks, including top genres, like Hip Hop, Cumbia, Reggae, Punk, Funk and more

In Pacific Wharf, sing all night long in our totally retro disco karaoke to the greatest disco hits of the 70s & 80s

In addition to the fun experiences, there will also be plenty of delicious treats to enjoy exclusively during this After-Hours event. For a full list of all the treats and snacks available, please visit the official Disney Parks Blog.

Visit Disneyland.com/DisneylandAfterDark for additional details. Parking fees are not included in the ticket price.

Are you excited about this Disneyland After Dark event? Let us know in the comments!