Disney Employees Back Out of Housing Agreements, Cause Millions In Losses

Disney employees are reportedly backing out of housing agreements, causing major losses.

Despite disagreements, Disney has continued to push forward with its plan to relocate about 2,000 Imagineers to the state of Florida but a pause in the timeline has left many in limbo.

Disney was originally set to begin this relocation to Lake Nona, Florida in 2023, but now the company says it will wait until 2026 for the move.

As a result, many Disney employees who had housing agreeements in place with the expectancy of moving next year have backed out.

Ken Pozen of Real Broker recently spoke with Fox 36 in Orlando about the decision and said that it has had a ripple effect on the real-estate market in the area.

“I was like, this is gonna cause some stir in our clientele, cause so many of the people we work with were with Disney,” Pozek said. “We had nine people cancel,” which Pozek explained was “about $5 million dollars in sales – well over six figures in commissions.”

The cancellations are happening everywhere as a result of the decision and Ray Lopez of Keller Williams said that political battles between Walt Disney World Resort and the state of Florida, led by Governor Ron DeSantis, have many who might’ve purchased property on the fence about what their next move might be, playing the “wait and see” game.

Though the losses have been big, the Florida real-estate market is still extremely hot currently. Pozek noted that builders are still making up their losses rather easily and he still believes the sales will come back.

“They’re able to take this house, list it higher and make up for the difference,” Pozek said. “…At the end of the day a lot of those people are still going to move here, so you keep those relationships going.”

