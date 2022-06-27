Cast Member Devours Guest’s Birthday Cupcake In Front of Entire Restaurant

Whispering Canyon Café, located inside Disney’s Wilderness Lodge at Walt Disney World, is a popular restaurant that offers a unique dining experience.

In case you aren’t familiar, Whispering Canyon Café is known for the shenanigans that occur between servers and Guests (don’t ask for extra ketchup!). On a recent visit to Whispering Canyon Café, one waiter was having some fun with a family as he devoured one Guest’s birthday cupcake in front of the entire restaurant.

One TikToker shared a video to social media showing how much fun it is eating at Whispering Canyon Cafe. They taped what happens when you ask for ketchup, a fork, a spoon, a refill on your beverage, and what happens when you “lie” about your birthday.

In the video below, the Cast Member is seen eating a Guest’s birthday cupcake because her birthday was the following day and not that specific day.

Another video shows a closer up look at what exactly what happened. The Cast Member announced to the entire restaurant that this Guest’s birthday was the next day, and not that day, and so he enjoyed her birthday cupcake right in front of her and the entire restaurant.

The Guest was sent home with a cupcake in a box that strictly said not to open until tomorrow (her actual birthday).

Of course, this is all in good fun as, again, Whispering Canyon Café is known for the shenanigans.

More on Whispering Canyon Cafe

Whispering Canyon Cafe is located inside Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, which is considered a Magic Kingdom Resort. It is only a short boat ride away from the theme park as well as its sister Resort, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Campground.

In case you have never dined at Whispering Canyon Café, the official Disney World website describes this restaurant as:

We Like to Horse Around Gallop on over to this Old Western eatery for games and good eatin’ served with attitude. Tether your trusty steed and mosey into this log-cabin lodge with rough-hewn charm and colorfully named Cast Members who have a reputation for sassing customers. Take your seat in a cowboy or Indian chair and get into some tasty vittles. There’s plenty to go around! Fine Frontier Fare Bottomless platters and chuck wagon favorites will please the whole gang. Come one, come all, just come hungry! Bring in the posse at the break of day for a ham and cheddar omelet or our famous all-you-care-to-enjoy breakfast skillet, loaded up with savory meats, eggs, potatoes and biscuits. Corral your wild bunch for a country-style lunch with bison burgers, applewood-smoked turkey sandwiches and more. High noon or sundown, sink your teeth into all-you-care-to-enjoy signature skillets featuring chicken, ribs and lip-smackin’ cowboy sides. If you’re fixin’ for somethin’ a little lighter, we’ve got a vegan option as well! Before you hit the trail, get a load of our most wanted dessert—Granny Smith apple pie. Pardners 21 years of age and older, claim a bounty of beers, wines and concoctions sure to put hair on your chest. Yeehaw!

