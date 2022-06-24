VIDEO: Baby’s First Disney Ride Doesn’t Go As Planned

Guests of all ages can have a magical Disneyland Resort vacation. The Parks offer plenty of all-ages rides and experiences so that even the smallest Guests enjoy themselves.

A famous TikTok mom, @abbieherbert, recently documented her baby’s first trip to Disneyland Resort. The family decided to take the little one on Peter Pan’s Flight, a classic Disneyland dark ride.

However, the ride didn’t go as planned. In a viral video, her daughter, who just turned a year old, is curiously looking around at the end of Peter Pan’s Flight when the ride comes to a sudden stop:

When the ride stops, the family lurches forward and the baby hits her nose on the lap bar. The family reacts immediately and cheers her up with an iconic Disney Park churro when they get off the ride.

Herbert reports that it was just a small bump and the baby is totally fine, or she wouldn’t have posted the video. In another viral TikTok, the baby cheerfully claps and smiles throughout the Disneyland trip:

More on Peter Pan’s Flight

Peter Pan’s Flight opened along with Disneyland Park on July 17, 1955, and was later recreated in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. It’s an all-ages ride with no height requirement. From Disney:

Soar over London aboard an enchanted pirate ship to Never Land with the boy who wouldn’t grow up. Return to Never Land It’s bedtime in the Darling children’s nursery, but Wendy, Michael and John have some unexpected visitors! Join them on a high-flying adventure—with the help of a little pixie dust—through scenes and songs made famous in Disney’s animated film, Peter Pan. Sail past Big Ben and Tower Bridge as London glitters below. Make your descent into the magical world of Never Land, home to volcanic peaks, sparkling waterfalls, Lost Boys and mermaids. Swoop into Pirate’s Cove and cheer as Peter braves a swashbuckling duel with Captain Hook—while Wendy is forced to walk the plank. Can Peter Pan return his young companions safely to London? Or will someone meet an untimely end… in the jaws of a ticking crocodile?