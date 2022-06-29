Alarms Cause Universal Guests to Evacuate Popular Attraction

A popular Universal Orlando Resort attraction recently suffered a malfunction.

When visiting Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, there is no doubt that there is plenty to do. From thrilling attractions like the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Revenge of the Mummy (when it’s open), to taking on iconic rides like E.T. Adventure and MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack to enjoying the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and much more, there’s something for everyone.

Recently, a Guest visiting Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure shared an interesting experience.

The Guest said they were about to get on the ride when the lights came on and an alarm started going off. As a result, everyone was forced to exit the building.

“My husband and I waited in line for over an hour and just as we were going to get on, the lights came on and an alarm started going off,” User U/ConfusedConcha said in a Reddit post. “They made everyone exit the building, and the people on the ride were still going around so I’m assuming something happened inside of the building.”

There has been no confirmation from Universal Orlando on what may have caused the alarm, but Universal Team Members are expertly-trained in handling these situations and are able to assure Guest safety throughout any incidents that may occur.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure reads:

Join Hagrid and Fly into the Forbidden Forest. Now’s the time to join Hagrid™ as you fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts™ castle, on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. Experience Universal’s most highly themed, immersive coaster—only at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

