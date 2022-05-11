Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard Surprise Fans on Universal Attraction

From Walt Disney World to Universal Studios, theme parks are a hot spot for Guests all across the world. And speaking of Universal, two huge celebrities were recently spotted in a very interesting place in the Park.

Some very lucky Guests recently got the view of a lifetime when riding the Universal Studios Tour, seeing not one but two stars of the upcoming Jurassic World sequel. See the post shared below from Melissa (@missapw):

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt on the Universal Studio Tour

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt on the Universal Studio Tour pic.twitter.com/L63Qgk80Uu — Melissa (@missapw) May 9, 2022

More pictures were added to the original tweet:

As you can see, Guests saw Chriss Pratt as well as Bryce Dallas Howard while riding the attraction.

These Holywood icons star in the upcoming Jurassic World sequel, Jurassic World: Dominion. This new entry into the franchise takes place four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, at the end of which dinosaurs are released into the North American wilderness. The aftermath of these world-changing events have been explored in short canon film Battle at Big Rock (2019), and also in the official Jurassic World: Dominion prologue.

Have you ever spotted a celebrity at Universal Studios?

