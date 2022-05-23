Krakatoa Punch is easily one of the most popular tiki cocktails on Disney Property. Not as extravagant as the Lapu Lapu, the Krakatoa is juicy, rummy, and filled with fun. It’s no wonder the Disney Parks Blog and Disney Family divisions keep sharing the “secret” recipe over and over! Here’s how to make a Krakatoa tiki drink from Disneyland’s Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar and Walt Disney World Resort’s Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.

Trader Sam’s Krakatoa Punch Recipe

Before we really analyze this amazing tiki-inspired cocktail, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty. You’re really here to know what’s in the Krakatoa Punch and how to make it! Fortunately, the ingredients are easy to obtain at your neighborhood liquor and grocery store. You’ll just have to do a bit of planning.

First, make the Walt Disney Company version of Gorilla Grog. Some people call this mixture Jungle Juice, and the recipe changes from here to there, but Disney’s version is standard across all Resorts.

Gorilla Grog Recipe

Combine the following into a pitcher. Increase the proportions to make large batches to prepare for tiki season, all summer long! Sam’s Gorilla Grog is heavy on the lemon, which is refreshing yet jarring to pour as you increase the quantities.

1 oz Passion Fruit juice

1 oz Orange juice (no pulp)

1 oz Guava juice

1 oz Pineapple juice

2 oz lemon juice

.25 oz. Orgeat (almond syrup from the liquor store)

.25 oz. Falernum

Trader Sam’s Krakatoa Punch Recipe

Now that you’ve built your Gorilla Grog, you can build your Krakatoa! Combine the following into a shaker with ice and shake, shake, shake! Pour into your tiki mug of choice and watch out for that volcano!

1oz dark rum

1oz spiced rum

3oz Gorilla Grog

0.5oz almond syrup

0.25oz grenadine

The Krakatoa is merely one of the many drinks you can score at Trader Sam’s. You’ll pay a little extra if you want to take the drink home with you, but we promise it’s worth it! The Polynesian Pearl is the only beverage priced to include a souvenir “mug.” The menu has changed slightly over the years, and new mug versions will replace the older ones (creating collector’s editions), but there’s always fun to be had.

If you need a little demonstration of our favorite drink, the Disney Parks TikTok channel has created another short clip for your entertainment!

Will you be making the Krakatoa Punch at home? Leave us a comment with your favorite Trader Sam’s drink!