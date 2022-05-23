Multiple People Hospitalized in Shooting Near Universal Orlando

Multiple people were injured following a shooting that occurred near Universal Orlando Resort early Sunday morning, police officials say.

Universal Orlando– home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay– has become one of the premier destinations for travelers, some who stay onsite and others who stay offsite at hotels located less than a mile away from all the action.

An argument in the Waffle House parking lot on South Kirkman Road and Vineland Road escalated into the shooting at 4 a.m. The shooting left two people injured and both were taken to the hospital. One man was transported by first responders to the hospital and the other was dropped off and both are in stable condition, according to the report.

Orlando Police also said they have identified and detained a suspect, but no other information has been released at this time.

The Waffle House is located just outside of Universal Orlando Resort and is near Loews Portofino Bay Hotel.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on this investigation.