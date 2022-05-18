Guests Claim Universal May Be Draining Their Devices While in the Parks

Millions of Guests make their way to Universal Orlando Resort each year to enjoy Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

The theme parks are home to many thrilling attractions, including the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, as well as world-class entertainment shows like The Bourne Stuntacular and The Monster Horror Makeup Show.

However, it seems that some Guests visiting Universal Orlando are having trouble with their devices draining faster than usual.

“I visited both parks yesterday and both my phone, my apple watch, and my sisters phone drained completely within a couple of hours in the park,” User U/emilylauran said in a recent Reddit thread. “Has anyone else has this issue? What is causing it? I read it might be the app, so it might make sense for my phone but my apple watch that survived a few full days at disney? Everything was charged to 100% overnight.”

Several other users reported having the same issues.

“Had the same experience in October. Not sure why,” User U/consia9600 said. “Luckily we had a battery pack. Wasn’t sure if it was constantly taking pictures and checking the ap or something else. Meanwhile, my son’s galaxy made it through the day even though he was streaming videos on line. No clue.”

Many users noted that when cell phones are in crowds and are working to get a signal that battery life can drain faster.

Universal Orlando offers complimentary internet for its Guests while at Universal’s CityWalk, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay. This network is provided through Xfinity. If you’re not an Xfinity customer, you can still access the internet for free by simply providing an email and zipcode.

