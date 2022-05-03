Guests Enraged After ‘Frozen’ Show is Canceled, Children Left “Teary”

Over the weekend, Frozen on Broadway experienced a large hiccup that left many of the viewers, or potential viewers, riddled in anger.

If you did not know, the Broadway musical of Frozen is currently on tour! The show is spectacular and all of the actors are incredibly talented. Guests watching will want to sing along, while being left mesmerized by the stunning set and special effects used throughout the show. Guests will be able to see Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven, Kristoff, Hans, and more as they watch the show.

One thing that has been plaguing live theater has been the ongoing kick of COVID. Because the performers perform without a mask during the show, they must test every day to ensure that no one has the virus. Unfortunately, it seems some cast members contracted COVID this weekend which led the show to be canceled just one hour before the Cincinnati performance Saturday evening.

Broadway in Cincinnati posted:

Important update regarding this evening’s performance of Frozen at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati. We regret to inform you that the Saturday, April 30, evening performance has been canceled due to breakthrough Covid cases within the company. We received this news at 7pm this evening and sincerely apologize for the late notice and disappointment this news must bring. Performances are scheduled to resume Sunday, May 1 at 1pm. All tickets for these performances will be refunded at the point of purchase.

It was not stated how many cast members tested positive, but it seems that they were able to find understudies to play the roles that they needed, as the following performance the next day went on as usual. Many were left wondering why those understudies did not go on to save the Saturday night performance, however, no word was expressed on that subject.

The Enquirer stated:

The cancellation was announced at 7 p.m., just 60 minutes before the show was scheduled to begin. Within a few minutes, personnel from the Cincinnati Arts Association and Broadway in Cincinnati moved into the crowd and began informing ticket holders about the cancellation. According to a statement from Disney Theatrical Productions, on Saturday, ”a number of the ‘Frozen’ company members received positive COVID test results. Out of an abundance of caution, and recognizing that our company performs unmasked, it was determined to isolate the cast members and test everyone again in the company. This resulted in the cancellation of the Saturday evening show.” Disney declined to specify precisely how many cast and crew members tested positive. If it had been just one or two people, understudies could have stepped into roles and the show would have gone on as scheduled. That’s not an uncommon situation.

This being said, the Broadway in Cincinnati Facebook group erupted with various viewpoints on the situation. While some were understanding, others commented that they had to deal with crying children and grandchildren, and were unsure how the production would be able to go on the next day, but not that evening. There is a strong chance that depending on the roles that needed to be replaced, 60 minutes was not enough time to make all the changes needed to be able to run the show at the level it is expected to be seen.

The publication continued:

Most were understanding, but more than a few refused to accept the group’s explanation of the cancellation and were openly hostile about their teary children and grandchildren having to miss the show. And they were even more upset when they realized that Sunday’s shows would go ahead as planned.

At Walt Disney World, Guests can actually meet Anna and Elsa at EPCOT in the Sommerhus section of the Park, and watch For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, the live stage show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

What do you think about this situation? Let us know in the comments.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!