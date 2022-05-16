Crews Respond at Universal After Group Inhales Potentially Toxic Fumes

First responders were called to Universal Orlando Resort on Monday afternoon after a potential hazmat situation unfolded.

First reported by WESH 2, the Orlando Fire Department responded to a possible hazmat situation at Universal’s CityWalk after a group of Universal Team Members reacted to cleaning material in an underground area.

The Team Members evacuated the area and called the Orlando Fire Department. A total of 10 people were thought to have inhaled the fumes, but everyone refused the ambulance and no injuries were reported.

Twitter account Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) shared a photo of the Fire Department responding to the call at Universal’s CityWalk.

