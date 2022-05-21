Fans in Disbelief After Souvenir Gets Stuck in Disney Ride

An iconic Disneyland souvenir went missing, ending up in a bizarre location.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are filled to the brim with merchandise. Guests are faced with a near limitless supply of toys, statues, paintings, shirts, plates, shoes, forks, and everything in between.

Of all the souvenirs at Disney, perhaps the most famous are the balloons. Everyone knows the iconic Mickey Mouse balloons and these are always a big seller. Recently, a balloon bought at the Disneyland Paris Resort slipped from a Guest’s hand and made its way into the sky. Somehow, it was stopped and got caught on one of the rides as you can see in a tweet from DLP Dream (@DreamDlp):

Only one question comes to mind: how did this happen?

Une seule question nous vient à l’esprit : comment est-ce arrivé ? 😆 pic.twitter.com/MCQ6DjaU73 — DLP Dream (@DreamDlp) May 16, 2022

The replies to the tweet all expressed a mixture of confusion and humor as this is not something that happens every day. While souvenir balloons floating away from Guests is certainly not a rare occurrence, seeing one stuck in this precise spot on one of the Park’s most popular attractions is quite strange.

Cobra_Kapher (@Chris_Derfoul) chimed in with a theory as to where the balloon came from:

Lol it comes from a little girl who lost it on the hub before the show

Lol il vient d’une petite fille qui l’a perdue sur le hub avant le show 🤣 — Cobra_Kapher (@Chris_Derfoul) May 16, 2022

Another user, @musefan_29, joked that it added to the aesthetic of the ride:

Ça rajoute un petit quelque chose c est sympa 😂😂 — 🌌🌟Ju 🌟🌌 (@musefan_29) May 16, 2022

Laetitia (@Laetiti14092673) shared one of the more realistic responses:

And the parents who watch their 10 note € taunt them

Et les parents qui regardent leur billet de 10€ les narguer 🥺 — Laetitia (@Laetiti14092673) May 16, 2022

Anytime there is a special holiday or limited-time event at the Disney Parks, you can bet your Mickey ears that Guests will be offered some unique and more limited merchandise. We have seen this at Walt Disney World, with Guests going crazy for cups, mugs, and bags as the Resort continues celebrating its 50th anniversary.

This year marks Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary, and celebrations are in full swing at the beautiful Resort. Guests have some amazing opportunities to experience jaw-dropping shows and events as well as eat some tasty snacks and, of course, purchase some unique and special merchandise.

While we are sad to see a souvenir go missing, we can’t help but stare in disbelief at the item. As we mentioned earlier, this specific attraction is Disneyland Paris’s version of Space Mountain which was recently renovated to become Hyperspace Mountain. More on that here.

Have you ever spotted a missing balloon?

