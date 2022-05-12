Disney Guest Put Into Hiding Under Fake Name After Friend Has ”Psychotic Episode”

Walt Disney World Resort is supposed to be the most magical place on earth.

Disney Park Guests visiting Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT are completely immersed in incredible lands and given the opportunity to experience attractions and world-class entertainment that can’t be found anywhere else.

However, one trip to Disney World turned into a nightmare when a Guest says they were put up in a hotel room by Disney under a fake name after their friend had a “psychotic episode.”

TikTok user @santanahhh shared the video in which they told the story of their experience at Disney World.

#storytime #disneyworld #SearchForWonderMom #helpneeded #messytokceo

The user shares that they took a trip with a friend they met through a residential mental health program. While on the trip, the user says their friend trashed a hotel room, threw a bottle of glitter on them, called an ambulance, and even threatened them. They called 911 and explained everything and Disney security put them in a hotel room under the name “Moana.”

The user also shared that her friend her more than $500.00 and now, because of the travel arrangements, she is stranded at Disney having to make new arrangements.

Walt Disney World Resort is very serious about the health and safety of its Guests. If you ever experience a problem while at Disney World, you should contact security or the police.

What do you think of this Disney Guest’s story? Let us know in the comments.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!